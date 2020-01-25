Forecast Discussion 01/25/2020 PM: Showers continue tonight and Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 26TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 26TH: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:14 PM

A messy and slick day for most across the twin tiers! Most locations saw wet snow, wintry mix, and even some light rain showers. Highs hovered in the mid to upper thirties throughout the day. As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will drop back to thirty degrees with some locations falling into the upper twenties. Unfortunately, the wet weather will continue tonight, scattered light showers will be possible. Along with the showers we will be dealing with some patchy fog. As temperatures fall back tonight, untreated roadways will become slick, so ensure you are driving with caution.

As we head into Sunday, temperatures will remain slightly above average, with highs reaching the lower forties. Scattered rain/snow showers will continue and we will be on the breezy side. We will see light snow showers during the overnight hours Sunday, little to no accumulation is expected at this time.

Wet weather will continue for the first half of the workweek. High pressure looks to move into our region by midweek, which will bring us dry and pleasant weather. Temperatures will remain slightly above average throughout the seven-day forecast. Showers chances look to return as we head into next weekend.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING FLURRIES

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

