Forecast Discussion 01/25/21 AM: Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 25th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 25th: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:13 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tioga County in Pennsylvania from 4 am Tuesday until 4 pm.

Noon Update: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Tioga county in Pennsylvania. Still anticipating seeing precipitation arrives as light snow, which will be moderate to heavy at times. Snow accumulation still looks to range from a trace to 5 inches, lowest amounts from the New York/Pennsylvania border and south.

Waking up to bitter cold temperatures across the Twin Tiers this morning! Although we are starting the day off on the chilly side, temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon as highs reach into the low 30s. High pressure will keep the quiet weather around today and we will even see some sunshine. Clouds begin to thicken this afternoon ahead of an approaching system. We turn cloudy tonight with showers possible late. Lows in the low to mid-20s.

Our attention turns to a system that is developing in the Central United States. This system will move into the region as we head into Tuesday. The main component of this system that we will be watching is a warm front that will push into the Twin Tiers. The main uncertainty is how far north this front will nudge, leading to how much warm air will be ushered into the atmosphere. With the latest model updates, we will see light snow arrive early Tuesday morning with embedded pockets of moderate snow possible at times. As some warmer air is ushered into the atmosphere we will begin to see the transition from snow to a wintry mix. The wintry mix will limit the total snowfall locations will see. Highs on Tuesday will hover near freezing; low 30s.

Regarding snow accumulation, at this point, the highest snowfall amounts are looking to be in the Finger Lakes and North to the New York Thruway. Here in the Twin Tiers on average, we will see a trace to 5 inches of snow. The highest amounts will be into portions of the Southern Tier and north into the Finger Lakes. Locations closer to the New York/Pennsylvania border and south will be on the lower end because there is the potential for a wintry mix which will limit snow amounts. Snow amounts are subject to change with the latest model updates.

Shower activity will linger into Wednesday, but any additional snowfall will remain light. By Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday we will see breaks in clouds allowing for some sunshine. A weak disturbance will pass through the region at the end of the week leading to the potential for scattered snow showers. Highs the second half of the week will be in the low to mid-20s. At this vantage point, the start of the weekend is looking to be mainly dry before showers return on Sunday.

MONDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS THICKEN

HIGH: 34

MONDAY NIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY, SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 23

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW TO WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: WINDY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

