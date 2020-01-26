Forecast Discussion 01/26/2020 PM: Scattered showers possible Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 27TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 27TH: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:16 PM

Highs today making it into the upper thirties and for some locations hitting forty degrees. A chilly evening is expected tonight as lows will fall back into the upper twenties. We dealt with a lot of cloud cover today and that will continue tonight as well. Isolated showers will be possible late tonight. Winds will slowly calm overnight.

A chilly start to your Monday, as temperatures will warm up into the upper thirties. Still slightly above average for this time of year! As we head through the day, a weak wave will pass through our region. Due to this weak wave, we do have the potential to see scattered light showers. The cloud cover will continue into Tuesday, with lingering showers tapering by the afternoon.

High pressure build in by midweek, ushering in dry air into our region. We will continue to see broken cloud cover and partial clearing is expected by the afternoon. The pleasant weather will continue for the remainder of the week. Our next weather maker looks to work in for the weekend!

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS CLEAR, PARTIAL SUNSHINE PM

HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

