Forecast Discussion 01/26/21 AM: Winter Weather Advisory in effect today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 26th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 26th: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:14 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect Tuesday for the Twin Tiers*

Waking up this morning to cloudy skies and calm weather. We begin to see light snow showers move into the Twin Tiers by mid-morning, first in the Northern Tier. We will all see light snow showers at first, thanks to our temperatures at or near freezing. Embedded pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall will be possible, the best timing for this will be through midday. As some warmer air begins to filter into the region we will begin to see the potential for a freezing rain/ sleet mix. The wintry mix will limit the amount of snow we see. On average the Twin Tiers are looking to see a trace to 3″ of snow, highest amounts into northern Steuben and Schuyler counties. Lower elevations will see the lowest amounts. Along with the light snow accumulation, there is the potential for a light glaze of ice. Be prepared for slick roadways today, especially in the higher terrain. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s. Overnight lows near the mid-20s.

Lingering snow shower activity looks to continue for Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. We will be seeing a blast of arctic cold air to round off the workweek. This cold air mass will lead to high temperatures both Thursday and Friday hover in the upper teens, with lows in the single digits. On top of this, a weak disturbance on Friday will bring the potential for scattered snow showers and snow squalls.

Temperatures will improve this weekend with highs Saturday in the 20’s then the low 30s by Sunday. The first half of the weekend is looking to be quiet though we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies. We will be keeping an eye on a system that will impact our region Sunday into Monday. There will be the potential for a rain/snow mix with this system.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS, WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 20 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 19 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

