Forecast Discussion 01/27/21 AM: Breezy & mostly cloudy today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 27th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 27th: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:16 PM

Waking up to cloudy and breezy conditions this morning. Luckily weather will be on the calmer side compared to what we saw on Tuesday. Today will be mainly dry and cloudy, with only a spotty shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper teens.

As we head into the end of the workweek will be chilly thanks to an area of high pressure ushering some arctic cold air into the region. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the northwest sustained at 5-15 mph, gusts of 20 mph or higher will be possible. A weak disturbance will move through the region late Thursday night into Friday leading to scattered snow showers. There will also be the concern for snow squalls Friday that could produce a quick burst of snowfall; accumulation of trace to 2″ possible. Main Story though will really be the chilly temperatures. Highs will hover in the upper teens towards 20 degrees, with feel like temperatures in the single digits. Lows Friday night will be in the single digits with feel like temperatures below zero possible!

As we head into the upcoming weekend temperatures will slowly rebound. Highs Saturday will be in the low 20s then hovering 30 degrees by Sunday. We will be keeping an eye on our next weather system that will move into the region. At this vantage point, models are not agreeing on the exact timing or track of the system. Snow showers could arrive late Sunday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

LOW: 16

THURSDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 17 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

