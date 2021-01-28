Forecast Discussion 01/28/21 AM: Coldest temperatures of the season to end the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 28th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 28th: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:16 PM

Waking up to chilly temperatures and lake effect snow activity across the area. With winds sustained out of the northwest 10-20 mph along with gusts of 25 mph or high possible, we will see the potential for lake effect snow activity. Light lake effect will be off of both Lake Ontario & the Finger Lakes. Snowfall will remain light today besides isolated heavy snow showers. Highs today will hover 20 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits. Lake effect snow shower activity continues overnight. Lows in the single digits with wind chill values at or below zero.

A strong northwest wind will lead to the continuation of lake effect snow showers and bitterly cold temperatures. Thanks to an area of high pressure to the north of us will usher some arctic cold air into the region. We will see the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Highs Friday will be in the upper teens with feel like temperatures in the single digits. Friday night we will begin to dry out but the cold air isn’t going anywhere. Friday night lows will be in the single digits with feel like temperatures at or below freezing. The first half of the weekend will be quiet. We will see breaks in clouds on Saturday with highs hovering 20 degrees.

We are continuing to monitor a system that will move into the region Sunday into Monday. At this vantage point, temperatures will be cold enough to see precipitation in the form of snowfall. The main thing we need to watch is the exact track and timing of this system. At this point, the better chance for snow is looking to be Monday. We will be monitoring this closely as we head towards the weekend.

THURSDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 20

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BITTER COLD

LOW: 8

FRIDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 17 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 19 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS LATE DAY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18