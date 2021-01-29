Forecast Discussion 01/29/21 AM: Blustery today with lake effect showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 29th: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 29th: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:24 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:18 PM

Waking up this morning to bitter cold temperatures across the area along with lake effect snow showers. We will continue to see a blustery northwest wind sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. An area of high pressure to the north continues to usher arctic cold air into the atmosphere leading to the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Highs today will hover around 20 degrees, wind chill values will near zero. The northwest wind direction will lead to the potential of lake effect snow showers through the afternoon. Shower activity will linger overnight. Lows in the single digits with wind chill values at or below zero.

As we head into the upcoming weekend we are going to improvements for our temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 20s and by Sunday we will be in the mid to upper 20s. Thanks to the high-pressure system to the north we will be able to break in clouds on Saturday leading to some sunshine. By Sunday we will see clouds thicken as the next storm system moves into the region. Late day snow showers will also be possible.

Continuing to monitor the next storm system to impact the region late Sunday into Tuesday. The greatest contributing factor to determine the amount of snow we will get will be the exact track of this system. At this vantage point, the system is looking to pass to our south leading to light snow accumulation. If the track were to shift north we will see higher amounts of snowfall. Something we will be monitoring closely this weekend.

FRIDAY: BLUSTERY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 18

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

LOW: 7

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 22 LOW: 6

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 19

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS LATE DAY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter