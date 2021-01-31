Forecast Discussion 01/31/21 AM: Winter Weather Alerts go into effect this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 31st: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 31st: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:21 PM

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Sunday through Tuesday **

Waking up this morning to temperatures in the teens in most locations with wind chill values in the single digits. If you are heading out early you will certainly want to bundle up as highs will only reach into the mid to upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to thicken today ahead of the approaching Winter Storm. Snow showers look to arrive by the afternoon, first in the Northern Tier than the Southern Tier. Coverage becomes more widespread overnight with moderate snowfall rates possible. On average accumulation with this first round of snow, tonight through early Monday morning will be between a trace- 6″. Lows tonight will be in the low 20s.

Now, as this low-pressure system moves closer to the region the current track has it passing just to the south of the Twin Tiers. The second round of snow is what we will be watching closely; this will be Monday morning through Tuesday. This second round of snow will be more widespread in coverage, plus we will see a period of moderate to heavy snow at times! One main uncertainty with this storm system is how far north a band of heavy snow will reach, this would lead to higher amounts of snow for isolated locations. By Tuesday morning, we will still be dealing with widespread snow before it becomes more scattered in coverage by the afternoon. With the current model runs, the heaviest snow is still forecasted to fall to the south and east of the Twin Tiers. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will hover 30 degrees.

Regarding snowfall totals, the highest amounts look to be into portions of the Northern Tier. On average across the Twin Tiers 6-18 inches. The Finger Lakes, portions of Steuben and northeast Tioga county in Pennsylvania will see 6-12″. The southeast portions of the Southern Tier, Chemung & Tioga counties, along with northern portions of Bradford county could see 12-18″+. Finally, the southernmost parts of the Northern Tier could potentially see 18″+. Now, the “plus” sign is associated with where that heavy snow band sets up. This band will lead to isolated higher amounts across southeastern parts of the Southern Tier & the Northern Tier.

As we head towards midweek, we will be dealing with some wrap-around moisture from the above-mentioned winter storm. Thanks to the wind direction, lake effect snow showers are likely to develop. Any additional snowfall from these showers will be on the light side. We will begin to see or temperatures rebound nicely as highs will be in the upper 30s, close to 40 by Friday. We will be keeping an eye on another storm system that could impact the region late this week into the weekend.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 27

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 21

MONDAY: BCLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW:21

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter