Forecast Discussion 02/01/2020 PM: Shower chances for Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 2ND: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 2ND: 15°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:25 PM

A mainly dry start to the weekend, although we dealt with a lot of cloud cover. Temperatures today made it into the upper thirties. Lows tonight will fall into the mid to upper twenties. A weak wave will pass by tonight bringing the chance to see some light snow showers across the Twin Tiers.

A second weak system will work in our region for the end of the weekend. We will start Sunday off on the dry side. By late morning we will begin to see some light showers working into the twin tiers. Light snow showers and a wintry mix will be possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will start off around thirty degrees before warming near forty by the afternoon. Any lingering showers will begin to taper off Sunday night and cloud cover will partly clear. Lows Sunday night will be in the lower thirties. Accumulating snowfall will be on the lower side. Most locations will see a trace to an inch of snow. Higher elevations, where temperatures will be slightly cooler, could see higher totals.

A quiet and dry start to the workweek, as we will see partly to mostly sunny conditions. Cloud cover will begin to increase late day. Unsettled weather will return for the remainder of the seven-day forecast, with showers chances possible each day. Temperatures will be warmer than average throughout the seven-day forecast.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS. MIX POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 40

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS TAPER OFF.

LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

