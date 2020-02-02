Forecast Discussion 02/02/2020 PM: Snow showers will taper off late tonight, sunshine returns Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 3RD: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 3RD: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:25 PM

Continuing to watch some light snow showers and even mixed precipitation across the twin tiers. Roads, especially the untreated ones, will be on the slick side tonight and into the early morning hours of Monday. Light showers will continue this evening, before tapering off late tonight. Temperatures will remain steady in the lower thirties tonight. Along with the showers, patchy fog and low visibility will be an issue.

We will have a quiet start to the workweek, as high pressure will work in for Monday. Cloud cover that we will see early Monday morning will partly clear by the afternoon. This will leave most under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs for Monday will be well above average, as temperatures will warm up into the upper forties. By the late overnight hours cloud cover begins to increase again and temperatures will be in the lower thirties.

Tuesday starts a period of unsettled weather for the twin tiers. We will see scattered rain showers Tuesday, with them becoming more isolated for Wednesday. As we head into Thursday our next storm system will bring the potential for mixed precipitation. As we head into the end of the week and weekend, still some uncertainty as models are not lining up. We are still a good amount of time out so stick with the 18 storm team for the latest.

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 48

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUD COVER INCREASES, SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE.

LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW, WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

