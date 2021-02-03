Forecast Discussion 02/03/21 AM: Scattered snow showers weaken

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 2nd: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 2nd: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:25 PM

Waking up this morning to steady snow to snow showers in locations this morning. Wrap-around moisture combined with a north/northwest wind will support the development of lake-effect snow showers. Any additions snowfall today will be on the lighter side, besides isolated heavy bands of snowfall. One main driving hazard today will be blowing and drifting snow, thanks to sustained winds at 10-20 mph. Locations prone to snowdrifts will be areas of open fields. Highs today will hover near 30 degrees. Shower activity tapers off overnight and we will see some breaks in clouds! Lows in the mid to upper teens.

Thanks to a weak area of high pressure we will be able to enjoy mainly dry conditions on Thursday. Clouds will break leading to some sunshine, not to mention temperatures will warm for the end of the week. Highs for the end of the week will be in the mid to upper 30s. A system will move into the region by Friday which will lead to the return of active weather. At this time, we are looking to see a light mix of rain and snow. Then stray showers are with us on Saturday.

Another system looks to arrive in the area as we head towards the end of the weekend and early next week. At this vantage point, snow showers look to remain on the lighter side. On top of the snow showers, we will also see colder than average temperatures. Highs by early next week will be in the low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS, BLOWING SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 11

MONDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 21 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 22 LOW: 6

