Forecast Discussion 02/04/21 AM: Sunny & quiet today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 4th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 4th: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:26 PM

Waking up this morning to chilly temperatures but at least we are not seeing steady snowfall! An area of high pressure will provide us with dry and sunny weather for today. If you are heading out make sure to bundle up and grab those sunglasses as that sunlight will be reflected off the snow; this is known as albedo. We will see warmer than average temperatures as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds begin to thicken back up overnight as the next weather system approaches the region. Light snow showers will arrive and lows will be near the mid-20s.

Active weather is quick to return for the end of the workweek as our next system moves into the region. Light snow showers will begin to mix with rain as temperatures rise during the morning; before fully transitioning to rain showers. Any snow accumulation will be on the light side with a trace-2″ possible. Winds will be sustained at 5-15 mph tomorrow with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Highs on Friday will once again be near 40. We will see a cool down heading into the upcoming weekend with highs on Saturday and Sunday hovering 30 degrees. Another system looks to move into the region on Sunday increasing shower chances.

Snow shower chances will continue through early next week. At this vantage point, it is looking to be on the lighter side with minimal snow accumulation expected. Highs will be near average with temperatures in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, MID/HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 39

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, WITH LATE NIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 26

FRIDAY: WINDY, CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 9

MONDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 8

