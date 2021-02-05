Forecast Discussion 02/05/21 AM: Light showers begin to taper off midday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 5th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 5th: 16°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:27 PM

Waking up this morning to shower activity across the Twin Tiers thanks to a fast-moving system passing through the region. Valley areas have the greatest potential to see a rain/snow mix this morning while higher terrain has a better chance for snow showers. Any snow accumulation looks to remain on the light side with snowfall on average between trace -2″. Shower activity will taper off by midday with just patchy drizzle possible for the afternoon. On top of this, we will see breaks in clouds. Highs will hover 40 degrees. Cloud cover will decrease more tonight with lows in the mid to upper teens.

Taking a look at the upcoming weekend, cooler temperatures will return. Highs are expected to hover around 30 degrees both Saturday & Sunday. A weak area of high pressure keeps the region mainly dry for Saturday. A system passing through the region on Sunday will lead to scattered snow showers. At this vantage point, any type of snow accumulation will be on the lighter side. Stray showers will continue into Monday.

We will be watching the development of a system that could bring some light snow to the area on Tuesday. This is still days out and any slight shift in the track will change the type of weather we could see. Temperatures next week will range from the mid-20s to the low 30s.

FRIDAY: AM RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS, PM PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE

HIGH: 41

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 18

SATURDAY: WINDY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: BREEZY, LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 8

MONDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

