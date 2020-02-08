Forecast Discussion 02/08/2020 PM: Showers taper off tonight, Limited sunshine for Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:32 PM

Continuing to see some light snow showers working through portions of the twin tiers right now. These will linger into the first portion of the weekend before they taper off late tonight. Temperatures tonight will fall in the low teens, with some locations making it into the single digits. We will end the weekend off with warmer temperatures and limited sunshine for the afternoon. Highs for Sunday will rise into the upper thirties.

The next weather maker will work into the twin tiers overnight Sunday into Monday. We will see light snowfall during the overnight hours Sunday before warmer air is ushered in thanks to a warm front passage. Right now snow accumulation looks to be minimal, with most locations seeing an inch to two inches. Higher elevations and areas that see steady snowfall for a longer period of time will see high accumulations.

Throughout the day on Monday, the warmer air that will be ushered in will help raise temperatures into the lower forties. Light snow showers during Monday morning will transition over into a light wintry mix before ending with light rain showers for the remainder of the day.

Through midweek we will see quiet weather, although limited sunshine is expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday. The next system looks to work in by Thursday increasing our chance to see snow/rain showers, before we end the week off with just some lingering showers and mainly dry conditions.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS.

LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW/RAIN.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

