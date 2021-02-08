Forecast Discussion 02/08/21 AM: Cold but quiet start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 8th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 8th: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:31 PM

Waking up this morning we are seeing bitter cold temperatures across the Twin Tiers. Highs today will hover 20 degrees but wind chill values will be in the single digits. Although it will be on the cooler side and area of high pressure will lead to some sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon ahead of a system that will move into the region overnight. Light snow will be widespread in coverage after midnight, with pockets of moderate snow possible. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper teens.

Steady light snow will continue through the first half of the day but will begin to taper off for the second half of the day. The morning commute on Tuesday could be messy so give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be. Snowfall is looking to remain on the light side with totals on average between 1-3 inches, isolated higher amounts will be possible. By Tuesday afternoon any showers that remain will be scattered in coverage and highs will be in the low to mid-30s. An area of high pressure that builds into the region will lead to mainly dry conditions midweek. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Active weather returns for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Multiple weak disturbances will move through the region leading to snow shower activity. At this vantage point, snow accumulations look to remain on the light side. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s, below average for this time of year.

MONDAY: MAINLY DRY, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 26

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS ARRIVE

LOW: 18

TUESDAY: SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 28 LOW:15

THURSDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS, WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 22 LOW: 4

