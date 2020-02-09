Forecast Discussion 02/09/2020 AM: Dry today but snow showers return overnight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 9TH: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:32 PM

Calm but chilly start to your Sunday. Seeing cloudy conditions across the twin tiers, with a few areas seeing some light showers. We will see some breaking in the cloud cover to see some afternoon sun, for a short period of time today. Cloud cover will take back over as we head into the evening! Temperatures today, after starting in the upper teens, will rise into the upper thirties.

Messy weather returns for the overnight hours. The next storm system looks to arrive just before midnight, bringing with it some steady wet snowfall. Accumulations will remain on the lighter side, with most only seeing between an inch and two inches. Higher elevations and areas that see a longer period of snowfall have the potential to see higher amounts. Lows tonight will be in the lower thirties.

As a warm front pushes through by the morning hours on Monday, this will usher in warmer air to our area. We will have the potential to see a brief period of wintry mix before all precipitation fully switches over to light rain showers. This could lead to a slick commute Monday morning. Highs for Monday will be in the mid-forties.

Shower chances linger for Tuesday before we have a brief break on Wednesday although cloud cover will stick with us. The next system works in for Thursday increasing the chance once again for snow/rain showers. The passage of this system will knock temperatures back into the twenties for the end of the week.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS. WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE.

LOW: 33

MONDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW TRANSITIONS OVER TO RAIN.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW/RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 22 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter