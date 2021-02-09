Forecast Discussion 02/09/21 AM: Light snow showers taper off by late afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 9th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 9th: 16°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:32 PM

Waking up this to temperatures near 20 degrees, compared to yesterday when we started at or below zero. Highs today will be near the low 30s. Snow showers will overspread the area this morning leading to steady snow showers. There will be the potential for pockets of moderate to heavy snowfall through the first half of the day. Showers will start to taper off from west to east with just some scattered snow showers left over for the afternoon. Snowfall accumulation looks to remain on the lighter side, on average we will see 1-3″, isolated higher amounts will be possible. We turn mainly dry overnight with any lingering flurries tapering off. Lows will be in the low teens.

Wednesday we will see a mix of sun & clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. As we head into the end of the workweek some fast-moving systems will lead to scattered snow shower chances. Any snow accumulation will remain on the lighter side. We will continue to see cooler than average temperatures as highs will be in the low to mid-20s.

We will be monitoring a storm system that could impact the region by the end of the weekend. Current models have a disagreement regarding the exact track and timing of this system. At this vantage point, we are looking to remain on the colder side which would lead to a light snowfall. Something we will continue to monitor. Highs will be in the low to mid-20s.

TUESDAY: AM WIDESPREAD SNOW SHOWERS, PM SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 33

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, FLURRIES LINGER

LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 27 LOW:11

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

MONDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 3

