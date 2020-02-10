Forecast Discussion 02/10/2020 AM: Rain showers to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:32 PM

Seeing some pretty pleasant temperatures across the Twin Tiers already this morning! Most locations are already in the mid to upper thirties. As we head into the afternoon we will see temperatures warm into the low to mid-forties. Some locations seeing a light wintry mix, as our temperatures continue to rise we will see the transition over into light rain showers. Scattered showers will continue as we head into the afternoon before they taper off by the evening hours. During the overnight hours, we will remain mostly dry although the cloud cover will continue to stick with us. Temperatures tonight will hover thirty degrees.

A weak system passing to our south and east on Tuesday will bring the potential to see scattered showers for areas close to the New York/Pennsylvania border. The Northern Tier looks to have the greatest chance to see these showers. Temperatures are going to remain on the milder side through Thursday. A storm system that will work through Thursday will bring the chance for rain/snow showers. Along with this temperatures will drop throughout the day and bitterly cold temperatures are expected for the end of the week.

The upcoming weekend looks to start off on the quiet side and we will see mostly sunny conditions. By late day Saturday cloud cover will begin to increase ahead of the next system. This system looks to bring the return of showers to the Twin Tiers.

MONDAY: SNOW SHOWERS TRANSITION TO SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45

MONDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF, MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW/RAIN.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, BREAKS OF SUN.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW. FALLING TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 17 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter