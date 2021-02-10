Forecast Discussion 02/10/21 AM: Some sunshine with stray showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 10th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 10th: 16°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:34 PM

Waking up this morning we are seeing some stray flurries and showers thanks to the lake effect. The majority of the area will turn dry for the afternoon and we will see a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures will be below average for this time of year, with highs reaching the mid to upper 20s. Stray showers begin to develop late day and overnight. The best chance for the scattered snow showers is looking to be along and south of the border into the Northern Tier. Lows will be near the mid-teens.

The cooler than average temperatures look to continue through the end of the workweek. Highs both Thursday & Friday will be in the low to mid-20s. Sunshine will be limited both days and we will see the potential for stray showers.

We are continuing to monitor a system that will impact the region this upcoming weekend. The latest model trends show precipitation arriving Saturday afternoon and continuing into portions of Sunday. At this vantage point, the steadiest snow looks to occur Saturday night into Sunday morning. There are still many things to take into account, like exact track and timing. If this system were to track further we could see a higher chance for accumulation snowfall. At this time snowfall looks to be on the lighter side. This is something we will continue to monitor closely. Highs through the weekend will be in the 20s.

The weather for President’s Day is looking to be mainly calm and quiet. We will see mostly cloudy conditions with stray showers possible. Our attention will then turn to another approaching system that could lead to active weather for Tuesday. This is something that we will be watching closely as we head into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 27

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 15

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 9

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 9

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 12

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter