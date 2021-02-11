Forecast Discussion 02/11/21 AM: Cooler than average temperatures continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 11th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 11th: 16°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:35 PM

Waking up this morning to light snowfall across the area, thanks to a disturbance passing to the south of the region. Luckily, due to how far south this system is passing we are only seeing light snowfall. We will see a lull in precipitation by midday before spotty shower activity returns for the afternoon. Snowfall accumulation from this system will stay on the light side. We will continue to see below-average temperatures as highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Any lingering shower activity will taper off tonight and lows will hover 10 degrees.

It will be a quiet and calm end to the workweek for us all with breaks in clouds allowing for some sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid-20s. The below-average temperatures continue into the upcoming weekend where highs will be in the 20s. The next weather maker moves into the region this weekend bringing the potential for snow shower activity. With the latest model runs shower activity looks to arrive Saturday afternoon and continue into early Sunday. Snowfall intensity looks to be on the light side, though pockets of moderate snow will be possible. At this vantage point snow accumulation, on average, looks to be between 2-5″, with isolated higher amounts. Snow amounts are subject to change with the latest model updates.

As we head into Presidents Day, we will see mainly dry and cloudy conditions. Active weather is quick to return by Tuesday thanks to another storm system. At this vantage point, precipitation looks to be in the form of snow thanks to below-average temperatures. This is something that we will continue to monitor closely this weekend.

THURSDAY: AM SNOW SHOWERS, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 27

THURSDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWER, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

LOW: 9

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 10

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

TUESDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter