Forecast Discussion 02/12/21 AM: Dry end to the week, showers return Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 12th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 12th: 16°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:36 PM

Waking up this morning to temperatures in the single digits and stray shower activity. The colder than average temperatures are continuing today to round out the workweek. Highs will be in the low 20s. Sunshine will be limited today, but breaks in clouds will allow for some peeks of it. Cloud cover continues to thicken overnight and lows will be in the single digits.

Below-average temperatures continue into the upcoming weekend! Highs for Saturday will be in the low 20s & Sunday will hover 30 degrees. The first half of Saturday is looking to be mainly dry before scattered snow showers arrive late in the afternoon. As a weak coastal system moves into the region we will see light snow overspread the area Saturday night into Sunday. Snow showers will linger early Sunday before it tapers off. On average snow accumulation will remain on the lighter side with totals of 1-3″ possible. As we head into Presidents Day scattered snow showers will be possible ahead of our next storm system. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-20s.

We will be monitoring a couple of systems that could impact our region this coming week. The first system that we will be monitoring closely looks to arrive on Tuesday. With the current model trends, we look to stay on the colder side of the system leading to the potential of accumulating snowfall. The track of this system will be key to the type of precipitation we see. Shower activity from this system looks to linger early Wednesday before we see a brief period of dry weather. Another system will impact the region for the end of the week. At this vantage point, there is the potential to see snow transition over to wintry mix. Highs during this period will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, CHILLY

HIGH: 24

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS THICKEN

LOW: 7

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW TO WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

