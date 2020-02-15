Forecast Discussion 02/15/2020 PM: Cloud cover increases overnight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 16°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 541 PM

We were able to enjoy some sunshine as we went throughout today. We did see some mid to high-level clouds work into most locations this afternoon but most seeing partly clear skies right now. Temperatures, after starting off below zero, warmed nicely into the upper twenties and lower thirties. Cloud cover will increase overnight, this is associated with a system that will pass just to the north of us. Lows tonight, much warmer than last night, as we will only fall into the upper twenties.

The end of the weekend is looking to be mainly dry for the majority of us, although we will see mostly cloudy conditions. Isolated flurries and light showers will be possible for some Sunday, especially the western portion of our viewing area. Highs for Sunday will be much warmer than what we have seen in the previous days. Temperatures will warm into the lower forties.

A dry start to the week and for presidents’ day as we will see intervals of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper thirties. Unsettled weather will return late overnight Monday and into Tuesday. Precipitation looks to start as light snow and freezing rain early Monday morning. As temperatures warm by mid-morning, we will see the transition over into light rain showers. A cold front passage Tuesday night will usher in colder air, this will allow any lingering moisture to transition back over to snow showers.

Quiet weather will return for midweek and last through the remainder of the week. This is nice for those that may have this week off from school. Temperatures will be in the twenties Thursday but will warm back into the forties by Saturday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SOME SUNSHINE. ISOLATED FLURRIES POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 43

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 22

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, LATE EVENING SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, FREEZING RAIN/SNOW EARLY BEFORE TRANSITIONING OVER TO LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS.

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE EARLY, CLOUDS INCREASE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

