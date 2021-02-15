Forecast Discussion 02/15/21 AM: Complex winter storm to start off the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 15th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 15th: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:39 PM

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers **

Waking up this morning on the calm side across the Twin Tiers. Changes are coming as the first round of precipitation overspreads the region this morning. A quick burst of snowfall is expected with this round of snow showers. Steady snow showers will overspread the area by mid to late morning. Snowfall intensity looks to stay on the lighter side, though pockets of moderate snow will be possible. Snowfall accumulation today will be on the lighter side, on average we will see 1-2″, with isolated higher amounts possible. Highs today will hover 30 degrees.

We are expecting to see the heaviest snow move into the region this evening into early Tuesday morning. Steady widespread snow will move in by 8-9 pm tonight and then pick up in intensity by midnight. Some locations could see snowfall rates of 1-1.5″ per hour. One thing we will be watching closely is how far north some warm air will nudge into the region. This warm air aloft will lead to the potential for a sleet/freezing rain mix. Ice accumulation will range from 0.05-0.10″, which could lead to isolated power outages and down tree limbs. The steady snow looks to taper off to scattered shower activity by early Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the low 20s.

Regarding overall snowfall potential across the area, we will see on average 4-10″. The Finger Lakes Region along with western Steuben county has the potential to see 10″+. The majority of the Northern Tier & Southern Tier could see 7-10″+. The southernmost portions of the Bradford county and eastern Tioga county (N.Y.) could see 4-7″. Locations that see light ice accumulation will see lower snowfall totals. Isolated higher amounts will also be possible for locations that see snowfall rates of 1-1.5″ per hour.

Overall Potential Snowfall (02/15/2021 – 02/16/2021)

Shower activity looks to linger throughout Tuesday, any additional snowfall accumulation during this time will be on the light side. We will see a brief period of dry and quiet weather on Wednesday, thanks to an area of weak high pressure. Another complex storm system looks to impact the region Thursday into Friday. We will be monitoring this system closely through the remainder of the week.

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT SNOW

HIGH: 29

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, STEADY SNOW, SLEET/FREEZING RAIN MIX POSSIBLE

LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter