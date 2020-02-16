Forecast Discussion 02/16/2020 PM: Partial sunshine for Presidents’ Day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:41 PM

We started our day off much warmer than Saturday. Highs made it into the lower forties in some locations while others stayed in the upper thirties. Continuing to see mostly cloudy conditions across the twin tiers right now. This will continue as we head into the overnight hours. Lows tonight will fall into the low twenties. We start Monday off with mostly cloudy conditions, but by the afternoon hours, we will see some partial sunshine. Cloud cover will begin to increase again during the late evening hours. Highs will be in the upper thirties.

The next storm system begins to work in during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Most will see precipitation start off as light snow showers, as temperatures will be below freezing. As we go about the morning and into the afternoon, temperatures will slowly warm into the mid-forties. Due to the warming temperatures, these snow showers will then transition over into light rain showers. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, especially in the valley areas. Higher elevations across Steuben county has the potential to see an inch to three inches of snow.

Lingering showers will be possible for Wednesday before we begin to see a period of dry and quiet weather. Highs Thursday will be on the cooler side, as temperatures will only make it into the mid-twenties. Temperatures will continue on a warming trend through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE BY THE AFTERNOON, CLOUDS BEGIN TO INCREASE BY THE EVENING.

HIGH: 37

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS WORK IN LATE.

LOW: 25

TUESDAY: LIGHT SNOW TRANSITIONS TO LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: TURNING DRY, CLOUDS DECREASE.

HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING MID/HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

