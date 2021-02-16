Forecast Discussion 02/16/21: Lingering freezing drizzle & showers today
AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 16th: 36°
AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 16th: 16°
TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM
TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:41 PM
** Winter Weather Alerts for the Twin Tiers expire this morning **
Waking up this morning to a sheet of ice across the Twin Tiers. If you don’t need to travel early consider holding off towards the midday hour. The freezing drizzle will linger early before we tapering off by midday. Our winds this afternoon will shift out of the northwest leading to spotty shower activity in the afternoon. High temperatures today are looking to hover around 40 degrees. Any lingering showers taper off leading to mainly dry conditions overnight. Lows will hover near 10 degrees.
It will be calm and quiet midweek thanks to an area of high pressure. Dry air from this system will lead to breaks in cloud cover allowing for peeks of sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-20s. Clouds are quick to thicken Wednesday night ahead of our next big weather maker. Lows will be in the low to mid-teens.
We are continuing to monitor another complex winter storm that will impact our region for the end of the workweek. At this vantage point, the latest model trends show snow showers moving in by Thursday afternoon and continuing overnight. We will need to monitor this closely because if we see a wintry mix it will lead to lighter snow accumulation. The track of this system will be the determining factor in how much snow and ice we see.
TUESDAY: CLOUDY, PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE, LINGERING SHOWERS
HIGH: 40
TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY
LOW: 10
WEDNESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS
HIGH: 23 LOW: 12
THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY SNOW SHOWERS
HIGH: 27 LOW: 23
FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS
HIGH: 32 LOW: 18
SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS
HIGH: 28 LOW: 10
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 33 LOW: 23
MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 42 LOW: 26
