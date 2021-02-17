Forecast Discussion 02/17/21 AM: Active end to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 17th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 17th: 17°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:41 PM

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers **

Waking up this morning to bitter cold temperatures across the Twin Tiers! An area of high pressure will lead to some sunshine for the start of your Wednesday. Clouds do begin to increase by the afternoon. Highs today will hover in the mid-20s, which is below average for this time of year. Cloud cover fully thickens tonight with stray showers possibly late. Lows in the low to mid-teens.

A low-pressure system developing along the Gulf Coast will move into our region Thursday into Friday. At this vantage point, light snow will begin to overspread the region by Thursday afternoon with pockets of moderate snowfall possible. There are still some uncertainties around this next system regarding intensity and track. The GFS & EURO models disagree with the exact track of this system. The EURO tracks the system further off the coast; this would lead to less snow accumulation. The GFS model keeps the system close to the coast leading to higher snowfall amounts. At this vantage point snowfall accumulation on average will be between 2-7″; highest amounts in the eastern portions of the viewing area and into north-east Pennsylvania. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 20s; lows in the low 20s.

Light snow showers will linger throughout Friday, any additional accumulation late Friday will remain light. Highs will be in the low 30s. Wrap-around moisture will lead to spotty snow shower activity on Saturday before we turn mainly dry on Sunday. Clouds begin to thicken back up late Sunday ahead of the system that brings the chance for showers early next week.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY DRY, CLOUDS THICKEN

HIGH: 25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, STRAY LATE-NIGHT SHOWERS

LOW: 12

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS THICKEN

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter