Forecast Discussion 02/18/21 AM: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of the area

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 18th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 1th: 17°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:44 PM

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers **

Waking up this morning to light snow shower activity across the area. This is associated with a low-pressure system moving up the coast. With the latest model trends, the bulk of the moisture continues to stay well to the south of our area. Snow showers will be on and off through the majority of the day. By this evening we will see steady snowfall move in with moderate to heavy snow possible. Highs today will hover 30 degrees. Snowfall is looking to be the steadiest overnight with the potential for snowfall rates of 1″ per hour. Total snowfall today through Friday morning looks to stay on the lighter side. Areas under the Winter Weather Advisory have the potential to see 3-6″, isolated higher amounts will be possible. The farther north and west you go, the more snowfall totals will decrease. Steuben county & the Finger Lakes Regional will see 1-3″.

The low-pressure system will begin to move off to our east on Friday snow shower activity will slowly taper off. Lake effect snow showers will still be possible though, especially in the afternoon. Any additional snowfall will remain light. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-30s. As we head into the upcoming weekend spotty snow showers continue for Saturday. An area of high pressure will build into the region late Saturday into Sunday. Highs this weekend will hover near the low 30s.

Heading into the new workweek active weather will make a return. Temperatures at this vantage point look to hover around 40 degrees. Due to this, showers could be in the form of a rain/snow mix. This is something we will watch over the weekend.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 29

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW

LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS THICKEN

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter