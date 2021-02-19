Forecast Discussion 02/19/21 AM: Scattered lake effect snow showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 19th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 19th: 17°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:45 PM

Waking up this morning to light snow shower activity across the Twin Tiers. If you are heading out the door early give yourself plenty of time as roads are slick. We will get a brief break in shower activity late morning/midday. As our winds shift out of the west/northwest we will see lake effect showers develop. Any additional snowfall will be light, at most an inch is possible. Highs today will be near the mid-30s. Stray snow showers and flurries possible overnight Lows will hover 20 degrees.

Heading into the upcoming weekend we will temperatures will be on the cool side but comfortable. Highs will be in the low 30s. Scattered snow showers will be around on Saturday thanks to some lake effect activity. An area of high pressure will build into the region late-day bringing an end to shower activity. We will be able to enjoy some sunshine on Sunday, but clouds will begin to thicken by the afternoon.

We will see slightly warmer temperatures heading into the new workweek; with highs hovering 40 degrees through midweek. Active weather is returning though for Monday and Tuesday. The chance for rain/snow showers looking likely on Monday with scattered chances for Tuesday.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY FLURRIES

LOW: 19

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

