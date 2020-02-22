Forecast Discussion 02/22/2020 PM: Pleasant weather to end the weekend!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 23RD: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 23RD: 17°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:50 PM

A beautiful start to the weekend for all of us across the Twin Tiers! Highs today made it into the mid to upper forties in most locations. Skies will remain mainly clear throughout the overnight hours. Light breeze that we are seeing right now will begin to calm tonight as well. Mainly clear skies and winds will help allow temperatures to fall back towards twenty in most locations!

High pressure will remain to dominate our region. This will lead to another pleasant day for us all to end out the weekend! We will be dry, mostly sunny, and still, be seeing mild air being worked into our region. This will help push temperatures above average once again, up into the upper forties, with some locations flirting fifty. Quiet weather continues for the start of the week. We will start Monday with partial sunshine before cloud cover increases throughout the day.

Unsettled weather, unfortunately, makes a return Monday night and into Tuesday. A few disturbances look to impact our region throughout the week. This will increase the chance for light showers and light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. Low-pressure systems that will pass Thursday will usher in colder air to our atmosphere, bringing to an end of above-average temperatures for us. Highs for Friday and Saturday look to be in the upper twenties.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49

SUNDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 30

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY BY THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PEEKS OF SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

