Forecast Discussion 02/22/21 AM: Light snow overspreads the region this morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 22nd: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 22nd: 17°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:49 PM

** Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Northern Tier **

Waking up this morning to light snow showers moving into the region. A quick-moving system will lead to snow showers overspreading the Twin Tiers this morning. Snow showers will continue through midday with the steadiest to fall across the Northern Tier. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this morning for the Northern Tier, where snowfall rates of 1″ per hour will be possible. Snowfall accumulation will stay on the lighter side across the Southern Tier. Locations in Northern Pennsylvania could see 2-4 inches. Shower activity will become more scattered by the afternoon and snow will begin to mix with rain. Winds will be gusty at times today, with winds sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. Highs today will be seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy conditions continue tonight and stray showers are possible. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

The windy conditions will continue through the workweek, especially on Tuesday & Wednesday. Another quick-moving system brings the potential for a rain/snow mix on Tuesday. Wednesday at this point is looking to be mainly dry with only the potential for showers a late day. Highs by Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

As we head into the end of the week an area of high pressure will turn us dry and we will see some sunshine. We will be ending the week off with near-average temperatures before they warm back into the 40s by the weekend. At this vantage point, shower activity is looking to return for the upcoming weekend. With temperatures warming into the 40s, precipitation looks to be in the form of cold rain.

MONDAY: CLOUDY, WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37

MONDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

LOW: 28

TUESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

