Forecast Discussion 02/23/2020 PM: Clouds increase Monday, showers arrive Tuesday

A beautiful end to the weekend for all of us! Temperatures in most locations reached fifty degrees while others remained in the upper forties. Clear skies and calm winds tonight will help allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper twenties in most locations.

We will have a quiet start to the workweek, as we will continue to see quiet weather. Partial sunshine is what we can expect for the first half of our Monday. As we head into the afternoon we begin to increase cloud cover. Temperatures will remain on the mild side, with most of us reaching fifty again. Showers look to arrive after the midnight hour on Monday night.

Unsettled weather looks to be with us for the majority of the seven-day forecast. Light rain showers are expected as we go throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. There is the potential to see some steadier bands of rainfall work through during the afternoon as well. Temperatures will still remain on the mild side, especially on Wednesday when we will once again potentially hit fifty degrees.

After a frontal passage on Thursday, temperatures will drop and will be on the colder side to end off the week and heading into the weekend. Scattered snow showers will be possible both Thursday and Friday. Luckily, heading into the weekend, we will begin to dry out although temperatures will only be in the mid to upper twenties.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY BY THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 52

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SHOWERS ARRIVE AFTER MIDNIGHT.

LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY. DOWNPOURS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, PEEKS OF SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PEEKS OF SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 10

