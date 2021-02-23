Forecast Discussion 02/23/21 AM: Windy with scattered showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 23rd: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 23rd: 18°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:50 PM

Waking up this morning to mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the upper 20s. Winds are on the lighter side but they will increase by the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. A weak disturbance moving through the region today will lead to shower chances by midmorning. As temperatures rise from the 20s to around 40 degrees light snow showers will begin to mix with rain. The valley areas especially will see a rain/snow mix by midday. Shower activity looks to taper off by tonight and lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will start off mainly dry before another quick-moving disturbance brings the return of showers. Scattered rain showers move in late day and highs will hover in the mid-40s. An area of high pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek! This will lead to mainly dry conditions and decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures will be seasonable as highs reach into the mid to upper 30s.

At this vantage point, rain shower activity will be around for the first half of the weekend. Shower activity looks to be scattered in coverage and the majority of it will be rain as highs will be in the low 40s. By the second half of the weekend, we look to turn dry with mid/high-level clouds providing filtered sunshine for us. Shower activity returns for early next week.

TUESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER EARLY

LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: WINDY, CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

