Forecast Discussion 02/24/21 AM: Some sunshine before rain showers this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 24th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 24th: 18°

WENESDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:51 PM

Waking up this morning to temperatures below freezing. If you are heading out the door early be prepared for some icy spots on the roadways. Temperatures today will be warmer than average as we make our way up close to 50 degrees. The warm temperatures will be thanks to a southwest wind sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. This breeze will usher the warm air into the atmosphere, this will also help melt some of the snowpacks on the ground. It’s a quiet start to the day and we will see some sunshine before a weak disturbance moves into the region. Scattered rain showers will arrive by the afternoon, rainfall looks to remain light through a brief downpour can’t be ruled out. Stray shower activity will continue tonight, though most will turn dry. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

An area of high pressure will build into the region on Thursday leading to some drier weather for the Twin Tiers. After some stray flurries, early Thursday morning clouds will begin to break and we will see some sunshine. Thanks to some colder air that will enter the atmosphere we will see seasonable temperatures make a return. Highs on Thursday will hover in the mid-30s and Friday temperatures will hover 40 degrees.

At this vantage point, we have the potential to see rain shower activity returns for portions of the weekend. The best chance for shower activity looks to be on Saturday as a disturbance moves into the region. Sunday looks to start off mainly dry before scattered showers arrive late day. Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s. We will see scattered showers to start off the new work week.

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

LOW: 27

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

MONDAY: WINDY, CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: WINDY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

