Forecast Discussion 02/25/21 AM: Clouds decrease leading to sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 25th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 25th: 18°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:53 PM

Waking up this morning to quiet weather across the Twin Tiers and some stray flurry activity. One main concern for the morning commute will be the potential for black ice on roadways; especially for bridges and overpasses. As an area of high pressure builds into the region we will begin to see some of this cloud cover break apart. Temperatures today will be seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Cloud cover continues to decrease tonight with lows hovering 20 degrees.

The end of the workweek is looking pleasant as we will see plenty of sunshine with only some passing mid/high-level clouds. Highs will hover 40 degrees. Active weather returns for the upcoming weekend as a couple of disturbances move through the region. Early Saturday morning there is the chance for light snow showers as Friday’s lows will be below freezing. We will see warmer than average temperatures though as highs reach close to 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Rainshower activity will be around on Saturday. The early parts of Sunday look to be dry with rain showers arriving by midday.

Heading into early next week we will begin to see near average temperatures. Stray showers could linger early Monday morning before a weak area of high pressure builds into the region. Mainly dry conditions continue through midweek but we will once again see winds increase.

THURSDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY FLURRIES

HIGH: 38

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASE

LOW: 19

FRIDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

MONDAY: WINDY, SPOTTY AM SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

