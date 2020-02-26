Forecast Discussion 02/26/2020 PM: Wind Advisories go in effect Thursday

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT 7:00 AM THURSDAY UNTIL 1:00 AM FRIDAY…



AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 27TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 27TH: 18°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:55 PM

Wind advisory goes into effect early Thursday morning for the twin tiers. Winds will begin to increase overnight and will be on the gusty side for Thursday. Sustained winds out of the west from 20-25 mph is what is expected. Wind gusts will be upwards of 45+ mph throughout Thursday afternoon.

Light rainfall will work into the Twin Tiers this evening. Temperatures for the first half of tonight will be above freezing. Cold air will be ushered into our region late tonight and in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. We will see a transition from light rain over to light snow by the early morning commute Thursday. Snow accumulation will be on the lower end for the twin tiers. The highest amount of accumulating snowfall is expected to be in the higher elevations of Steuben and Schuyler counties, this area will see 3-6″. The remainder of the twin tiers will see 1-3″.

Light snow shower chances will continue as we head throughout Thursday and even into the end of the week. Thanks to the colder air that we will see ushered in, temperatures will be on the colder side for the end of the week. Temperatures for the start of the weekend are expected to be in the upper twenties. As we head towards the beginning of next week, the weather looks unsettled as we will see the chances of rain showers throughout this period. Temperatures, however, will warm back to above average.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 34

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY.

LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

