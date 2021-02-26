Forecast Discussion 02/26/21 AM: Plenty of sunshine to end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 25th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 25th: 18°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:53 PM

Waking up this morning to just some stray flurries across the area, these will continue to taper off through the morning. An area of high pressure will usher dry air into the atmosphere leading to decreasing cloud cover. Decreasing cloud cover will provide us will plenty of sunshine for the end of the workweek! Highs today will be in the low 40s. Cloud cover will begin to increase overnight as the next system moves into the region. Spotty snow showers will develop late as temperatures fall back towards 30 degrees.

A couple of weak systems moving through the region will keep shower chances around for the upcoming weekend. Early morning shower activity Saturday could be in the form of light snow showers, any snow accumulation will stay below an inch. As temperatures rise towards 50 degrees we will see a transition over to scattered rain showers. Rainfall activity looking to remain on the lighter side, though a brief downpour can’t be ruled out. We dry out for a brief period of time Saturday night into Sunday morning, though cloud cover will continue. A second system will move into the region leading to rain shower chances by late Sunday morning. Similar to what we will see on Saturday rainfall accumulation will remain on the light side. Highs will once again hover 50 degrees.

As we head into the new workweek we will see light showers linger for the first half of Monday. At this vantage point, the gusty winds look to return to the region, especially on Monday. A weak area of high pressure will lead to a mix of sun and clouds for Tuesday. By midweek scattered showers will return. Highs are looking to hover in the mid-30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY

HIGH: 44

FRIDAY NIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS LATE

LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

MONDAY: WINDY, SPOTTY AM SHOWER, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: WINDY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

