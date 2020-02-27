Forecast Discussion 02/27/2020 PM: Winds remain gusty overnight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 18°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:55 PM

Continuing to watch some light snow showers working through the twin tiers right now. These will continue for the first half of tonight before tapering off for a short period of time late. We are continuing to also deal with some gusty winds as we head into the overnight hours. Winds gusts overnight will be upwards of 40+ mph. A wind advisory remains in effect through 1:00 am. Temperatures across the area have fallen throughout the day into the upper twenties. Lows tonight will be on the cold side, as temperatures look to fall back into the upper teens.

The unsettled weather looks to stay with us through Friday and into the start of the weekend. We will see snow shower chances during the afternoon Friday and Saturday. A lake effect band looks to drop south overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. We will also continue to deal with gusty winds, although they will be weaker than what we saw on Thursday. Temperatures will only make it into the lower thirties for Friday and upper twenties for Saturday.

We will get a brief break from the active weather on Sunday when we will see partial sunshine and lighter winds. Warmer weather will work back into our region for the start of the workweek and last the entire week. Temperatures look to near the lower fifties. We will be dealing with rain showers though throughout this time period.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 32

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY.

LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

