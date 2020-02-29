Forecast Discussion 02/29/2020 PM: Cold overnight, warmer for Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 1ST: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 1ST: 18°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:56 PM

A chilly and windy start to the weekend for us all! Temperatures across our area are still in the lower twenties, with feel like temperatures in the teens. We will continue to stay on the cold side overnight, with lows in the low to mid-teens. Although we will see some lingering flurries for the first half of tonight, we will see those taper off by the dawn hours. Winds will also begin to calm overnight. The end of the weekend will be pleasant as we will see some partial sunshine and warmer temperatures. Cloud cover will begin to increase again late day and into the evening hours.

Heading into next week we will see the return of the unsettled weather. The beginning of Monday will start off dry for the majority of us before our next system moves in and bringing with it some light rain showers. Highs Monday will warm up into the lower fifties.

These rain shower chances look to stick with us as we head through midweek. Temperatures will be on the warm side for the majority of the week as well! Temperatures look to near fifty for through Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as we head into Friday and the start of the weekend.

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS WILL INCREASE BY THE EVENING.

HIGH: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE.

LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter