Forecast Discussion 03/01/2020 PM: Cloud cover increases tonight, rain returns Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 2ND: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 2ND: 18°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:00 PM

A sunny and pleasant end to the weekend! Clouds have already begun to increase in western new york. We will continue to watch the clouds increase this evening. We have the chance to see isolated showers pop up late tonight and for the morning commute Monday. Temperatures this evening will fall to around thirty before we watch them begin to rise after midnight.

It will be a rainy but warm start to the workweek. We have the potential to see a wintry mix early Monday morning, during the morning commute. As we head through the remainder of Monday, temperatures will warm very nicely by the afternoon. We will see highs in most locations reaching into the lower fifties. We will be on the breezy side, as wind gusts will be 20+ mph, especially during the afternoon. Showers will taper off during the overnight hours and lows will be in the mid-thirties.

Shower chances will continue into midweek. Temperatures will also continue to be on the warm side, reaching near fifty through Thursday. High pressure builds in for Thursday, which will dry us out and we will be able to enjoy some partial sunshine. Rain/snow showers return for Friday and will linger into the morning hours Saturday before clouds clear and we see sunshine for the remainder of the weekend.

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY, RAIN LIKELY.

HIGH: 54

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS.

LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. PARTIAL SUNSHINE BY THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARM.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter