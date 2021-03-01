Forecast Discussion 03/01/21 AM: Wind Advisory issued for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 1st: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 1st: 19°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:57 PM

** Wind Advisory issued for the Twin Tiers **

Waking up this morning to light rain shower activity and temperatures into the mid to upper 30s. Light rain showers are associated with a cold front moving through the region this morning. Behind this cold front arctic, cold air will be ushered into the atmosphere, this will lead to decreasing temperatures by this evening. We will be able to see a brief break in shower activity by midday into early afternoon. A secondary arctic cold front will bring the potential for scattered snow squalls. the best timing for snow squalls will be between 3-9 pm, this will impact the evening commute. The main concern from these snow squalls will be low visibility, deteriorating road conditions, & a quick burst of snowfall. Snowfall accumulation from any snow squalls that do develop will be close to an inch.

Another concern as we head through the next twenty-four hours will be the potential for strong to damaging winds. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the Twin Tiers at 1 pm this afternoon and continues through Tuesday morning. The time period for the strongest winds looks to be this evening into early Tuesday morning. Winds will be sustained out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40 to occasionally 50 mph. These strong will could produce isolated power outages and broken tree limbs. If you have any loose items outside consider securing them so they don’t blow away. These strong winds combined with arctic cold air will lead to bitter cold temperatures overnight! Wind chill values for the early morning commute Tuesday could be at or below zero in some locations. Actual low temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid-teens.

The windy conditions look to continue through the workweek, but we will be turning dry. An area of high pressure will build into the region leading to decreasing cloud cover for Tuesday. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through Friday. A weak disturbance will produce stray showers late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs look to range from the low 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS/SQUALLS

HIGH: 38, FALLING INTO THE LOW 30S BY THIS EVENING

MONDAY NIGHT: WINDY, LINGERING SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 12

TUESDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 31 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

