Forecast Discussion 03/02/21 AM: Clouds decrease & winds remain breezy

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 2nd: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 2nd: 19°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:59 PM

Waking up this morning to light flurry activity and bitterly cold temperatures. We will continue to deal with arctic cold air today as highs will stay in the low 30s, wind chill values at times will be in the single digits. A northwest wind will be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts at times 25 mph or higher. An area of high pressure will lead to dry conditions today and decreasing cloud cover. By the afternoon we will be able to enjoy some sunshine so don’t forget your sunglasses when you head out the door! Winds will calm overnight and we will see mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the low 20s.

The start of Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak disturbance will move through the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will bring the potential for stray shower activity; this activity will remain on the light side. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s before some colder air is ushered in behind this disturbance. This will lead to a cool end to the work week as highs will be in the low 30s.

Taking a look towards the upcoming weekend, at this vantage point, it looks to be mainly dry. A very weak disturbance will move through the region leading to stray shower activity on Saturday. Besides for this, we will see a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures look to be right around average for this time of year as highs will hover 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 31

TUESDAY NIGHT: WINDS CALM, MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter