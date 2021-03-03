Forecast Discussion 03/03/21 AM: Increasing clouds and stray late-day showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 3rd: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 3rd: 19°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:00 PM

Waking up this morning to slightly warmer temperatures compared to twenty-four hours ago. Happy to say we will get another sneak peek of Spring today as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. We will be able to enjoy some sunshine before clouds increase this afternoon and evening. A stray late-day shower is possible but the majority of the area is looking to stay on the dry side. A weak disturbance will pass through the region tonight bringing some scattered snow shower activity; little to no accumulation is expected. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Behind this weak disturbance, cold air will be ushered into the region. This will lead to cooler temperatures to round out the workweek; highs will be in the low 30s. Snow showers will linger early Thursday before a weak area of high-pressure ushers in some dry air bringing an end to shower activity. Decreasing cloud cover will lead to plenty of sunshine by Friday. We will also see an increase in winds with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible.

As we head into the upcoming weekend besides for spotty shower activity on Saturday it is looking to be mainly quiet. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, especially on Sunday! At this vantage point, temperatures will rebound nicely for early next week! Highs on Monday and Tuesday could flirt with 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 27

THURSDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

MONDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter