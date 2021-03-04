Forecast Discussion 03/04/21 AM: Windy with scattered lake effect showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 4th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 4th: 19°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:01 PM

Waking up this morning to mostly cloudy conditions across the Twin Tiers! As a weak cold front continues to move through the region we will see the potential for light snow showers. Lake effect shower activity will develop thanks to a northwest breeze. This northwest wind will be sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible. High temperatures are expected to occur this morning, close to the mid-30s, before gradually falling back towards 30 degrees by this evening. Any lingering flurries will taper off tonight and we will see breaks in clouds. Lows will be in the low to mid-teens.

A weak area of high pressure will lead to decreasing cloud cover early Friday. We will see plenty of sunshine early Friday before clouds increase ahead of a weak frontal system. This system will lead to the potential for snow showers late Friday into Saturday. Highs for the end of the week and into the weekend will be cooler than average; highs will be in the low to mid-30s. Cloud cover will begin to decrease Sunday leading to some late weekend sunshine!

Temperatures will rebound very nicely heading into the new work week! Highs are looking to reach into the mid-50s by midweek. We will start the week off mainly dry and we will be to see filtered sunshine. A couple of weak disturbances look to pass through the region Tuesday & Wednesday. This will lead to the potential for a spotty rain shower activity.

THURSDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 35, FALLING TOWARDS 30 BY THIS EVENING

THURSDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 13

FRIDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

MONDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

