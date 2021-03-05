Forecast Discussion 03/05/21 AM: Blustery end to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 5th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 5th: 19°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:02 PM

Waking up this morning to bitter cold temperatures! An area of low pressure to the north of us will continue to usher arctic cold air into the region. Temperatures today will be below average for this time of year as highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-30s. Although it will be a cool end to the workweek we will be able to enjoy some sunshine! Clouds will begin to increase by the afternoon hours ahead of a weak disturbance that will move through the region. We will deal with blustery northwest winds that will be sustained at 10-20 mph; gusts of 30 mph or higher are possible. These winds will lead to wind chill values in the teens. We turn mostly cloudy overnight and the chance for snow showers returns. Lows will be in the mid to upper teens.

Heading into the upcoming weekend we will see colder than average temperatures and spotty shower activity. Thanks to the above-mentioned weak disturbance and northwest winds, the potential for lake effect shower activity will continue into Saturday. Snowfall is looking to remain on the lighter side on average a trace to 1″ is possible. Locations close to the Finger Lakes will have the best chance to see snow showers, this is where snowfall amounts to 2-3″ are possible. Shower activity will begin to taper off Saturday night into Sunday morning. We will see a mix of sun and clouds to end the weekend. Highs will hover 30 degrees.

Temperatures will begin to rebound nicely as we head into the new work week! Monday’s highs are looking to hover around the mid-40s but as we head towards Thursday and Friday we will flirt with 60 degrees! The start of the week will be mainly dry before rain shower chances increase by midweek.

FRIDAY: BLUSTERY, SOME SUNSHINE, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 34

FRIDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

LOW: 18

SATURDAY: BREEZY, LINGERING LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 12

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

