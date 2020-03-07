Forecast Discussion 03/07/2020 PM: Spring-like weather continues for Sunday!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 8TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 8TH: 20°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:30 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:07 PM

We saw a beautiful start to the weekend although the temperatures were on the cooler side! Highs today made into the upper thirties to even forty. As we go throughout the overnight hours we will continue to see mainly clear skies, although there are the chances to see some clouds work in after midnight. Temperatures tonight will be on the colder side with lows falling into the mid to upper teens.

High pressure will continue to provide us with pleasant weather for the weekend. Expecting to see mainly sunny skies again on Sunday. Temperatures will be much warmer though. A nice southwest breeze combined with that sunshine will help raise temperatures up towards sixty degrees! As we head into the workweek we will continue to see quiet weather and sunshine, which is before clouds increase by the evening hours on Monday.

Our next weather maker works late overnight Monday and into Tuesday. This will increase our chance to see some light rain showers. Luckily temperatures look to remain above average for the majority of the week. The majority of the weeks look to remain on the quiet side before shower chances return Friday!

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MILD.

HIGH: 60

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, PASSING CLOUDS.

LOW: 36

​

MONDAY: AM SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, EVENING SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE BY THE EVENING.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

