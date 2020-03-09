Forecast Discussion 03/09/2020 PM: Pleasant start to the week before showers return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 9TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 9TH: 20°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:08 PM

Another beautiful spring-like day is in store for all of us across the area today! Temperatures in most locations are already in the forties and will continue to climb into the upper sixties, hovering around seventy. Well above average for this time of year! Although we will be under mostly sunny conditions, clouds will begin to increase this evening and overnight.

The entire Twin Tiers are in a high fire risk this afternoon. We will be seeing low relative humidity values and gusty winds, this combined with drying conditions could potentially cause fire to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Temperatures overnight will remain on the mild side, we will only fall into the mid-forties. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions as our next storm system begins to work in our area. This system increases our chance to see some light rain showers throughout Tuesday. By the evening hours, a cold front passage will bring a line of steadier rain into the area. Highs on Tuesday look to be in the upper fifties.

The remainder of the week looks to be mainly dry. Temperatures throughout the week will continue to be above average for this time of year. We do have the chance to see some light showers work back on Wednesday night and Friday before we look to dry out again for the weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS BEGIN TO INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 67

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE NIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE.

LOW: 45

​

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 58 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, INCREASING CLOUDS BY AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE, EVENING SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

