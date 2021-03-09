Forecast Discussion 03/09/21 AM: Warmer than average temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 9th: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 9th: 20°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:30 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:07 PM

Waking up this morning to some cool temperatures across the valley areas. Luckily we will begin to see a warming trend, leading to warmer than average temperatures! Highs today are expected to reach into the low 50s; our average high this time of year is usually 42 degrees. An area of the high-pressure building into the region will lead to decreasing cloud cover. Patchy valley fog will be possible overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

The above-mentioned high-pressure system will keep us dry for midweek. A southwest breeze on Wednesday will usher in warm air into the region. Highs will hover 60 degrees. The warmest temperatures of the week will be on Thursday; highs in the mid to upper 60s. Although we will see nice warm temperatures a weak cold front will bring the potential for light rain showers. With all the dry air in place, we are expecting shower activity to be scattered in coverage and remain on the light side.

Behind this weak cold front, we will see rain shower activity lingering into early portions of Friday before tapering off. Highs for Friday will still be warmer than average before seasonable temperatures return for the weekend. Winds are looking to increase late week and into the weekend. At this vantage point, the weekend is looking pleasant thanks to some sunshine!

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, TURNING WARM

HIGH: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT: BROKEN CLOUDS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, AM SUNSHINE, TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: WINDY, LINGERING SHOWERS, BREAKS IN CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

