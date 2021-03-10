Forecast Discussion 03/10/21 AM: Spring-like temperatures today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 10th: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 10th: 21°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:08 PM

Waking up this morning to cool temperatures and patchy valley fog. Luckily, thanks to a southerly breeze, temperatures will rebound nicely by this afternoon! Winds will be sustained between 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. This wind direction will usher in the warm air into the region helping to bump temperatures into the low 60s. The pleasant weather is thanks to an area of high pressure to the south of our area. This will lead to mostly sunny skies today before some mid/high-level clouds move into the region. Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight tonight as a frontal system approaches the region. Lows will be in the low 40s.

A cold front will move through the region Thursday into Friday bringing the potential for rain showers. Showers look to arrive late Thursday but it will not be a complete washout. The first batch of rain showers will arrive for the evening commute and the second batch for the overnight hours. Overall rainfall will remain on the light side though brief downpours will be possible. Highs on Thursday will hover in the mid-60s. Rain showers linger early Friday before tapering off by early afternoon. Cloud cover will also begin to break leading to some sunshine to round off the workweek! Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. The strong southwest wind will continue through portions of the weekend! Sustained winds will be between 10-20 mph.

Heading into the upcoming weekend an area of high pressure will build into the region leading to quiet conditions. The windy conditions are looking to continue but we will be able to enjoy the sunshine with just some passing mid/high-level clouds. A weak disturbance pushing through the region on Sunday leading to a stray shower chance but a majority of the area will remain dry. Temperatures this weekend will be seasonable for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 42

THURSDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: WINDY, LINGERING SHOWERS, BREAKS IN CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN, AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 41 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

