Forecast Discussion 03/11/21 AM: Warmer than average again today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 11th: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 11th: 21°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:09 PM

Waking up this morning to mild temperatures and light drizzle across the area. We will see a mix of sun & clouds today before the potential for showers returns late day. Thanks to a strong southwest breeze, sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 25 mph or higher possible, temperatures are expected to warm nicely. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 60s, some of us will even flirt with 70 degrees. A weak cold front will approach the region this afternoon and evening. The best timing for scattered showers looks to be mid to late afternoon through tonight. A brief downpour will be possible but in all rainfall looks to remain light. Rainfall accumulation is looking to stay around 0.10″, isolated areas in the Northern Tier could see closer to 0.25″. Shower activity will begin to taper off by sunrise Friday. Lows hover 40 degrees.

We will continue to see warmer than average temperatures on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds break apart on Friday leading to some sunshine. A secondary cold front will move through the region Friday evening into early Saturday. Shower activity will be limited due to an abundance of dry air in place. The main thing we will see from this frontal passage is the potential for gusty winds. High pressure will build into the region for the upcoming weekend. This will lead to dry conditions & sunshine. A breeze out of the northwest will usher in some cooler air leading to the return of seasonable temperatures, highs will be in the low 40s.

As we head into early next week the above-mentioned high-pressure system will keep us mainly dry on Monday. Cloud cover will begin to increase late day and into Tuesday. At this vantage point, Tuesday is looking mainly dry before a low-pressure system brings a chance for showers midweek. It will be a cool start to the week but temperatures will gradually rise into the upper 40s by Wednesday.

THURSDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS

LOW: 40

FRIDAY: WINDY, BREAKS IN CLOUDS, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 58 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN, AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 18

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MOSTLY COUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter