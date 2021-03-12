Forecast Discussion 03/12/21 AM: Seasonable temperatures return for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 12th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 12th: 21°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:10 PM

Waking up this morning on the mild side once again! We will see temperatures fall a few more degrees as some colder air is ushered into the region behind the cold front. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine as we head throughout the day today and even mild temperatures. Although highs won’t be as warm as yesterday they will still make their way up into the mid to upper 50s. Winds are turning gusty this afternoon with gusts of 30 mph possible; winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph. A secondary cold front will move through the region ushering in colder air leading to overnight lows near 20 degrees. Although there is limited moisture for this frontal system to tap into a stray shower will be possible this evening especially across the Finger Lakes.

It will be a gorgeous and windy weekend for us all! Thanks to the cold air being ushered in we will see the return of seasonable temperatures as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be gusty at times this weekend out of the northwest especially on Sunday. We will see more sunshine on Saturday compared to Sunday. A low-pressure system passing to the north of the region will lead to more cloud cover across the Twin Tiers on Sunday. The start of the new work week is looking to be mainly dry and cool. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s and we will see increasing cloud cover.

At this vantage point, active weather looks to return Tuesday as a weak weather system looks to move into the region. Shower activity looks to remain on the light side and thanks to temperatures near the mid-40s it will be in the form of rain. Shower activity will linger during the morning hours Wednesday before we see a brief period of dry weather. Shower activity looks to quickly return for Thursday. High temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY EVENING SHOWER

HIGH: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 20

SATURDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: WINDY, MIX SUN, AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 17

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY COUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY COUDY, LINGERING AM SHOWER

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter